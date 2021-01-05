Kang’ata letter should not be ignored, advises Governor Mutua

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta warning that the referendum drive may fail in Central Kenya has not only ruffled political feathers but given a strong hint that all is not well in Jubilee party.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua who is a strong supporter of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) has joined the fray and told the President to act stating that it was detrimental to ignore the Senate Majority Chief Whip concerns.

“By speaking about the challenges as he sees them, he has issued a call to arms which has now made the BBI issue and it’s success, especially in Mt. Kenya area, an issue of debate and hopefully, action. I am especially pleased that no less than 10 fellow Governors issued a statement due to Senator Kangata’s letter. They have said all will be well and I am sure they will now, more than before, ensure all will be well. That is good for BBI” he said.

Mutua says the Senator’s boldness may have just rescued BBI and probably it is an eye-opener for the President to re-strategise to ensure the referendum sails through.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“So, instead of condemning and exerting pressure on my friend and fellow youthful leader Senator Irungu Kangata, we, who support BBI, should be honoring him”, he added.

He at the same time raised a question to whether there is a disconnect in President’s political communication.

“The letter also raises a few questions. For example, based on my previous experience working closely for President Kibaki, I am asking myself, is there a communication breakdown in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s political organization? Who are the gatekeepers to the President?”

Governors from the Mt. Kenya region have hit out at the Murangá governor following his assessment of the Building Bridges Initiative in the region.

The 10 governors drawn from the Central Region Economic Bloc, termed Kangata’s claims as personal accusing him of seeking cheap publicity.

The governors wondered why Kangata chose the path he took yet he has unfettered access to the head of state being a leader in the senate.

Tom Ojanga, a politician and analyst speaking on KBC morning show #NewsCheck termed Kangata’s judgement as personal, outrageous and mischievous.

He claimed the region endorsed the initiative during the signature collection drive adding that some politicians who had allegedly positioned themselves to drum up support for the document had been frustrated after the President refused to give in to their demands to have a budget set aside for campaigns.

Tom Ojanga : Many politicians thought the #BBI will be used as a campaign tool. It is clear some massive expected funding from the government #NewsCheck ^MK pic.twitter.com/db3PsrUy2X — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) January 5, 2021