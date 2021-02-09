Kang’ata ousted as Senate Majority Whip, replaced by Wamatangi

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata has on Tuesday been removed as Senate Majority Whip, Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju has said.

Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi has replaced Kang’ata as the Senate Majority Whip.

Tuju said that although the embattled Murang’a Senator was within his right to express his opinions, the Jubilee Party had an issue with the manner he did.

“We had a meeting with Honorable Kang’ata with the leadership of the house and we reached some conclusions because we did feel that some of his opinions he made was within his right as a Jubilee member,” said Tuju.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“They way in which he did them was what was the question. There are ways of addressing issues with decorum when you want to talk to the leadership of the party and where the President is involved,” he added.

According to Tuju, Kang’ata was invited to a meeting to discuss the issues and declined to appear for the meeting.

Kang’ata is also accused of disclosing confidential issues from a closed door meeting with Jubilee Party’s leadership to the media and his close friends.

Tuju termed Kang’ata’s actions as ‘his biggest failure as far as leadership is concerned.’

He added, “We invited him and he refused to come. We discussed other confidential issues in which we put him online to be able to talk to us. But in a most unfortunate way he decided to discuss the issues outside. That was his biggest failure as far as leadership is concerned.”

“You are supposed to keep the confidentiality of the meeting but if you expose what was said, that is not acceptable,” he pointed out.

Tuju also said that the rest of the Senate leadership were not able to trust Senator kang’ata going forward.

Kang’ata said he shall not be cowed or intimidated from speaking the truth saying he was ready to face his accusers and those persecuting him.

Franked by Senators affiliated to Tanga Tanga, among them Kipchumba Murkomen, and Mithika Linturi, Kang’ata said he stands with the letter he wrote to the President maintaining it’s the truthful representation of the feeling at the ground regarding BBI.