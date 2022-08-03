Kanini Kega hopeful of securing a third term

Kieni Member of Parliament Kanini Kega has expressed optimism of clinching the seat for the third straight time when the country goes into the General Elections set for August 9 this year.

Kega defied all odds in the 2017 polls becoming the only legislator in the six Nyeri County constituencies to be re-elected after garnering 66,203 votes.

The ruling Jubilee Party Director of Elections is banking on his track record which he says has been people-centred having done 300 kilometres of tarmac while making many other roads motorable through graveling despite a few challenges in infrastructural development.

“Hopeful of overwhelming re-election with over 70% because we have done great job for our people. Besides pumping alot of resources in our schools towards building of classrooms and supporting needy kids,we have also lobbied for the building and equipping of the Naro Moru Level Four Hospital at a cost of Sh300 million as well as the setting up of the Kenya Medical Training College in Kiawara.To adress shortage of water,several boreholes under my watch have been built and these are just among the many projects accomplished” he confidently stated.

The National Assembly Finance Committee chairman while adressing rallies at Gatuamba, he said through the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) he acquired 15 acres of land from the New Kenya Cooperative Creameries for upgrading Chaka town into an industrial centre.

The vibrant lawmaker warned his opponents to brace for a bruising battle adding that people of Nyeri county will rally behind President Uhuru Kenyatta and the political route he has advised them to follow.

“People, including my enemies, say I’m the only Kieni MP who had transformed this constituency and it will be a tall order to dislodge me going by my track record.My boss,friend and head of state President Kenyatta has initiated several programmes in our county and the area locals will not betray him by backing our rivals who are agents of retrogresiveness and personal interest” added the 50 year old.

Others in the race for Kieni parliamentary candidature include former county council chairman Wachira Maina of Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria’s party Chama cha Kazi and businessman Wainaina Njoroge of Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA.

Kanini Kega is believed to be one of the key stalwarts of President Kenyatta having represented him severally during the official functions.

Earlier this year,he challenged Deputy President William Ruto to exit government and focus on popularising his political outfit United Democratic Alliance (UDA )

He termed it untenable for the DP to continue enjoying the perks of the office granted under the Jubilee Party yet still promoting the activities of another party through proxy.