Kega-led Jubilee faction writes to Azimio, seeks to withdraw from coalition

The Kanini Kega led faction of Jubilee Party has written to Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition expressing its intention to withdraw from the Opposition outfit.

In the notice issued by the former Kieni lawmaker, Kega says the decision was arrived at during a meeting of the party’s National Executive Meeting held early this month.

“TAKE NOTICE the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Jubilee party meeting of June 6th, 2023 resolved to withdraw from the Deed of Agreement for Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition,” says Kega who is the party’s Ag. Secretary General.

“Further TAKE NOTICE that pursuant to Article 33.1.1 & 2 of the Party Constitution as read together with Article 22.1 of the Deed of Agreement for Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition dated March 2022, Jubilee Party hereby GIVES NOTICE to withdraw from the Deed of Agreement for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition.”

The Jeremiah Kioni led faction of Jubilee party was quick to dismiss the notice terming it fake.

“Jubilee party is in Azimio to stay. We kindly request those who feel tired of this cause, to walk away quietly into a party where they will be more comfortable,” wrote the Kioni-led faction in a quick rejoinder via Twitter.

Jubilee has been embroiled in supremacy battles with the two factions fighting for the soul of the former ruling party.

Late last month, the Kioni-led faction held its National Delegates Conference that was attended by ex–President Uhuru Kenyatta.

During the meeting held at Ngong Racecourse, the faction announced new appointees to its National Executive Council (NEC) board after some members showed allegiance to other parties.

In the changes, Nominated MP Sabina Chege was replaced by Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje as Deputy Minority Whip in the National Assembly.

Nominated MP Sabina Chege and Kanini Kega teamed up with a section of Jubilee elected legislators to kick out former President Uhuru Kenyatta from the party leadership and named Sabina Chege as the new party leader and Kanini Kega as the new Secretary General replacing Jeremiah Kioni.

The Kanini Kega-led faction has since indicated that it will on July 22, 2023 hold its Special National Delegates Conference at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC).

The EALA MP says their faction has communicated to the Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula, informing him that the party’s leadership in the House remains the same following the changes made by Uhuru on May 22.