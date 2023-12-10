Kanini Kega:I have discovered I got a hidden sporting talent

The East Africa Legislative Assembly [EALA] Member of Parliament Kanini Kega has said he is enjoying his participation at the ongoing 13th Edition of East African Community Inter-Parliamentary Games (EACoG) currently underway in Kigali,Rwanda.

Speaking after captaining his volleyball side against Uganda in which they lost,the former Kieni MP who also served as Budget and Appropriations Committee Chairman during the last term noted that the games is an opportunity for the participants to discover their hidden potential.

While lauding the organisers of the competition, the lawmaker said EAC has great potential to achieve socio-economic transformation if member states galvanized their strengths further calling upon all those taking part to embrace the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood and front discipline, fairness and honesty during the games.

“Day 2 of EAC Inter-Parliamentary games in Kigali Rwanda. I was honoured to represent EALA against Uganda team.Though we lost, I also discovered that I have a hidden talent.The games help us to explain the processes of East African integration and why it is important to integrate.So we are here to represent and protect the image of our respective countries and employers ” wrote the legislator who played for Kenya golf team in last year’s games

Kenya is represented by various teams including their football side commonly known as Bunge FC which is being skippered by Rarieda MP Otiende Amolo

This year’s event is being held under the theme: For a progressive, peaceful and all-inclusive EAC, from 07 to 19 December 2023.

The games are featuring various disciplines including football (for men only), netball, volleyball, basketball, darts, golf, and athletics, for both men and women

Six EAC partner states: Uganda, Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, South Sudan, Burundi, and the regional assembly, the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), are taking part in this year’s edition of the games.



EACoG is a Regional Sports initiative that emanates from the decision of the 20th EAC Council of Ministers, which directed the Secretariat to organize and hold Sports Tournaments on regular basis with partnership of private sector, civil society, voluntary organizations/ institutions/individuals and Development Partners.

The Inter-Parliamentary Games tournament is an annual sporting event which is a key aspect of building relations between EALA and EAC National Parliaments in line with Article 49 (2)(a) of the Treaty for the Establishment of the EAC.