Kanini Kega:we lost some battles but we shall win the war

The immediate former Kieni Member of Parliament Kanini Kega is optimistic of justice over the hotly-contested Presidential Election results whose petition hearing is currently underway at the Supreme Court of Kenya.

The ruling party Jubilee National Director of Elections was on Wednesday among a host of leaders who met Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga to deliberate on way forward after the August 9 exercise.

Baba's Central Kenya infantry. We lost some battles BUT we SHALL win THE WAR! pic.twitter.com/U8DvZFScrq — Kanini Kega, CBS (@kaninikega1) August 31, 2022

Earlier this month,the former Budget and Appropriations committee chairman who narrowly lost his re-election bid lashed out at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), alleging malpractices in one of the constituency’s polling stations.

“IEBC you have botched this years General Elections! This individual was caught stuffing Parliamentary Ballot papers marked in the name of UDA candidate in Kihuhiro polling Station.This is indeed a mockery of democracy and will be resisted.” he claimed on Facebook.

The 50 year old noted that he will now shift focus to other affairs adding that he will be “opening a new chapter”.

“When one door closes another one is opened. Heading to Bomas,” he wrote on August 10

This was followed by a message that read; “My Boss and my friend. HE Uhuru Kenyatta C in C, Its just a matter of time that Mt. Kenya will realise you meant well for them.”

Kega defied all odds in the 2017 polls becoming the only legislator in the six constituencies in Nyeri County to be re-elected after garnering 66,203 votes.

He is among key supporters of President Uhuru Kenyatta and campaigned for Azimio Coalition Party’s state house contender and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Odinga.

President Kenyatta announced his support for Odinga under the Azimio outfit in which Jubilee is a principal member.

Others who were in attendance during the meeting include NARC-Kenya party leader Martha Karua,outgoing National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya, Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni among others.

