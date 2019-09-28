KANU launches massive re-branding and recruitment exercise

The Kenya African National Union (KANU) party has launched a massive re branding and recruitment exercise in Central Kenya ahead of the 2022 General Election.

The party whose fortunes have dwindled in the region since the advent of multiparty democracy, plans to make in roads and make upset to the Jubilee party which enjoys massive support from area residents.

According to party Kirinyaga chairman John Kathungu, the party plans a massive recruitment drive at the same time campaign in the region on the platform of supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s big four agenda.

Kathungu said that the party is prepared to make inroads in the region by fielding leaders in the next General Elections.

He said that the (Baba na Mama) party plan to capitalize with the current confusion in the ruling jubilee to get an inch in the populous Mt Kenya region which has produced three presidents.

The chairman said that the party is fully behind Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta agendas and accused Deputy President William Ruto and his supporters of campaigning for presidency when President Uhuru Kenyatta is still in the office.

Mr Kathungu termed the ongoing whirlwind tour by Deputy President in various parts of the country as premature noting that the President has instructively asked politicians to stop early campaign and concentrate in their duties.

On Friday, Centre for multiparty Democracy (CMD) held a daylong seminar with the party youths in the county were they educated them on various issues of constitution.

The chairman said that the party wants to reclaim its position as ruling party in the next general election pointing that they support BBI initiative which he said is good for the country.

HE said that the country must be all inclusive and dismissed those opposing BBI as self centred individuals who have nothing to offer to the country.