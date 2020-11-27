KANU Party leader Gideon Moi vows to popularize BBI in Rift Valley

KANU will use the Building Bridges Initiative to unlock its fortunes in the next general elections, party leader and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has declared.

Moi said the party’s recent membership drive will help them gain ground as they seek to popularize the BBI in Rift Valley.

“First we will have to pass the report, it is the only way to ensure a bright future for Kanu, we are reviving membership across the country to ensure we first of all pass the BBI report,” He said.

Moi urged Rift Valley to support the report saying they shouldn’t follow Deputy President William Ruto if he decides not to support the report.

He was speaking on Friday in Migori town where he was hosted by immediate former Migori speaker Gordon Ogolla, during a forum to sensitize residents on the merits of the BBI.

Moi was accompanied by Tiaty MP William Kamket, former cabinet ministers Julius Sunkuli and Wilfred Ombui among other leaders.

Meanwhile Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has threatened to join the no campaign against the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report saying the report doesn’t capture issues affecting the common mwananchi.

Kuria said BBI instead seeks to overburden taxpayers by increasing the number of constituencies at a time when reducing the wage bill should be the priority.

The MP however lauded the BBI steering committee for the progressive adjustments made to the document after some leaders raised concerns on the same.