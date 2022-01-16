KANU receives over 70 UDA defectors from Rift Valley

Kenya’s Independence Party, KANU has received defectors from UDA party, a move likely to reshape Rift Valley politics with seven months to the General Elections.

Nakuru County KANU Chairman John Muthee Ngunjiri while receiving the over 70 defectors from UDA party drawn from Nakuru Town East constituency rooted unity among Kenyans and questioned why the country is divided only during elections.

Muthee insisted that the party was still strong exuding confidence in securing more seats in the forthcoming General Elections.

Muthee noted that the revamping of the party will continue even at the grassroots level revealing that the Elections Board is already in place and will ensure fair party primaries.

He also slammed Deputy President William Ruto over the habit of dishing out money while Kenyans are suffering.

Ngunjiri added that party leader Senator Gideon Moi is with the government of the day and fully supports President Uhuru Kenyatta and his agendas.

Clinton Otieno, a former UDA party candidate for Kivumbini ward, defected to KANU citing unfairness in the party.

Echoing similar sentiments, Jacqueline Adhiambo said youths should desist from being used by politicians in fanning violence but allow peace to thrive before, during, and after elections.

She called on them to allow leaders to sell their agendas without any distractions by selfish politicians who bribe the masses.