KANU’s Gideon Moi endorses Kalonzo as Raila’s running mate

The Kenya Africa National Union (KANU) party chairman Gideon Moi endorsed former vice President Kalonzo Musyoka as the running mate for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga.

The independence party chairman, in a letter to the coalition’s deputy president selection panel, indicated that amongst persons who have expressed interest in the position, Kalonzo would be the most suitable candidate to be paired with the ODM leader in the August poll.

“It is our considered opinion and strongly believes that Hon Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka fits the bill….to deputize H.E Right Honourable Raila Amolo Odinga,” the Baringo Senator said

Moi said KANU remains hopeful that the seven-member advisory panel will consider and find Kalonzo appropriate for the position of country’s second in command and consequently recommend him at the conclusion of its mandate.