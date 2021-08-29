KANU’s Gideon Moi hints Uhuru will reshuffle cabinet soon

President Uhuru Kenyatta is in the process of carrying out a cabinet reshuffle, the last one before the expiry of his tenure, KANU Chairman Gideon Moi has suggested.

The Baringo Senator, a close confidant, and ally of President Kenyatta indicated that the Head of State is keen to institute changes in the Executive arm of government in a bid to further cement his legacy.

The anticipated re-organization could see members of the opposition officially co-opted into government.

Speaking in his native language while in Baringo (his home county), Moi called on the Kalenjin community to welcome the adjustments as they are only intended for the good of the country.

“Ours is to ensure that our people are appointed to positions of authority in government.” He said

“In the next few days there will be an announcement over changes that will be made (in government),” he told the gathering

And Senator Moi, it appears, is not the only one privy to plans by President Kenyatta to re-organize his government.

Baringo Woman Representative Gladwell Tungo is already calling on those who will be affected by the reshuffle, possibly being relieved of their cabinet positions, to take it with grace.

She says it is a prerogative of the President to make changes to his cabinet if he feels like he needs different hands to deliver on his promise.

“If today you are removed and another person is given, you are all Kenyans and you have equal rights to positions. You have served your term and another person can take it, I have no problem with it,” She said.

“If there is enough reason why there have to be changes, let’s not make it look like it’s being done because of certain political interests. It’s being done to give others a chance to serve Kenyans,” she added.

The lawmaker insists that positions in the cabinet are never permanent as those holding them are only appointed.

“I know some people will say time is short, but a day in life is very long and for those who will be lucky to get those positions, we tell them to use the opportunity well to serve Kenyans,” She said

The revelation by Moi and Tungo coming days after President Uhuru Kenyatta held talks with opposition leaders Raila Odinga (ODM), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya).

Gideon Moi has also been part of the two recent meetings that were highly publicized.

Even though it is believed that the meeting had been called to impress upon the opposition luminaries to stick together ahead of the next elections, keen observers think consultation over re-organization of government was part of the agenda.