KANU’s Moi blasts attack on Ruto convoy in Kisumu

The Kenya Africa National Union (KANU) party leader Gideon Moi has condemned an incident where Deputy President William Ruto’s caravan was pelted with stones during his tour of Kisumu County on Wednesday.

The Baringo Senator charged that the country must reject all kinds of violence, whether real or stage-managed. He expressed concern noting that such chaos were happening at a time the country is just months away from another general election.

“The gradual emergence of pockets of politically-motivated violence in certain parts of the country as the nation heads into the 2022 general election is a scary signal that we are teetering on a very dangerous and precarious path.” He said in a statement Wednesday evening

“At no moment should we allow our country to veer off the path of the rule of law and degenerate into what we have witnessed today.” He charged

The KANU chairperson called on the law enforcement agencies to move with speed and apprehend those who might have masterminded the chaos in Kondele.

“While we may not agree in principle on a wide range of public policy issues, which we have often presented in our individual manifestos or economic models, we must not give room to intolerance and incitement, thinly veiled as political competition, to tear us apart.” He stated.