Kanye buries Pete Davidson in “Eazy” music video

The rapper released the video on Instagram after a judge granted Kim’s request for a divorce.

The rapper Ye formerly known as Kanye has released the music video to the song “Eazy” in collaboration with The Game.

In the video, which is partially animated, Ye is seen kidnapping Pete Davidson and burying him in the ground. Throughout his own rap verse, Ye is also holding a decapitated head.

The video was released on his Instagram page suspiciously after news broke that a judge had granted Kim Kardashian’s request to be a single woman. Kim and Kanye have had a very public and messy divorce which has seen the latter result in making disparaging comments about Kim and her new beau Pete (Ye has since nicknamed him Skete) on Instagram.

The single “Eazy” is off Ye’s Donda 2 album.