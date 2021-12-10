Kanye, Drake benefit concert streaming on Prime Video Kenya

The “Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert” streamed live on Thursday and is available on-demand in Kenya for Prime subscribers.

Kenyan fans of Kanye and Drake can now stream Kanye West’s first headlining concert in 5 years on-demand on Prime Video.

The benefit concert dubbed the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert streamed live in 248 countries for Prime Video subscribers on Thursday evening. The concert is also available on the Amazon Music app and the Amazon Music Twitch channel.

The aim of the concert was to raise awareness about the need for prison and sentencing reform and to benefit Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change, Hustle 2.0 and Uptown People’s Law Center. Drake made an appearance as a guest performer days after withdrawing his nominations from the Grammy awards.

“We’re extremely proud to collaborate with Kanye and Drake on this historic concert, in support of a cause they are both so passionate about,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “Kanye and Drake are global superstars, and this will be a can’t-miss, epic entertainment event for Prime Video customers and hip-hop fans around the world.”

Kanye, now going by the name Ye released his new album Donda a few months ago. The album currently comes with a deluxe version all available to stream on digital music platforms.