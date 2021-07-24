Kanye West drops tenth studio album, ‘Donda’

Kanye’s tenth album has been highly anticipated.

Earlier this week, Kanye West’s fans were ecstatic to learn that the rapper would be dropping his tenth studio album. Mr. West teased the drop with a Beats By Dre ad starring American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson on July 20. Last year, exactly 364 days before the ‘Donda’ drop, Kanye had teased an album which did not bear any fruit. In fact a month prior to that, he had also teased another album drop that never was.

‘Donda’ is Kanye’s late mother’s name. She passed away in 2007, a great loss to Kanye who was known to be extremely close to her. The album features big names such as Pusha-T, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Baby Keem, Jeremih, Lil Durk, Roddy Riich, Pop Smoke and probably the most exciting of all, Jay-Z. Kanye and Jay-Z are reunited in the track ‘Throne’, ten years after their ‘Watch The Throne’ album.

Ye had a listening party Thursday night at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. In front of a packed crowd at the stadium, Kanye danced along to the tunes of his album, not performing with a microphone as expected.

As to where you can stream the album, it isn’t clear yet.. that’s the Kanye West fashion after all.