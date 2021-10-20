Kanye West is now officially ‘Ye’

He is now the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

Back in August of this year, rapper Kanye Omari West officially filed the paperwork to have his government names to ‘Ye’. Citing personal reasons, Kanye sought to have his legal names changed and only bear two letters. This week, a California judge granted him his wish.

The change of name has been in the works for years. Back in 2018, the ‘Stronger‘ rapper released an album titled ‘Ye’ and even changed his twitter handle. In that same year, he explained his affinity to the name. Pointing out the Bible’s significance of ‘Ye’, Kanye said “I believe ‘Ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible, it means ‘you. So I’m you, I’m us, it’s us.”

Kanye West’s name change is one of the big shifts that have been occurring in his life of late. His wife Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from him in February and he dropped his highly anticipated album, Donda, in August.