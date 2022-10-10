Kanye West locked out of social media

Both Meta and Twitter have locked his account for violating their policies.

Embattled rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has been locked out of his social media accounts.

Twitter locked rapper Kanye West’s Twitter account over an anti-Semitic tweet posted on his account on Saturday. In the since-removed tweet, West said he was “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE,” and also that, “You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” without specifying what group he was addressing, according to internet archive records.

The tweet has been replaced on the account by a message from Twitter saying, “This tweet violated the Twitter Rules.”

Twitter has not specified how long the account would be locked or when Ye would be able to tweet again.

The move by Twitter comes days after West’s Instagram account was also restricted for violating Meta’s policies. The account was locked after West spent the better part of the weekend arguing with several celebrities including Gigi Hadid, P. Diddy, Khloe Kardashian and Hailey Beiber.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...