Kanye West pulls out of Coachella leaving festival organisers scrambling

Kanye West’s withdrawal comes after weeks of unpredictable and troubling behaviour online.

Kanye West had been booked as the top performer of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival. Mr. West had been scheduled to play the closing night of the two-weekend festival, which runs April 15-17 and April 22-24. But merely weeks before the highly anticipated performance, Kanye has cancelled his appearance.

Kanye has not given any explanations as to his cancellation. It is heard through the grapevine though, that he had not rehearsed or prepared for the appearance hence why. Back in 2020, he had been scheduled to be the Coachella headliner, but he pulled the same move, cancelling just days before his performance. Eventually, that 2020 Coachella festival was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Coachella is North America’s largest music festival. Every year, hundreds of thousands of people travel to Carlifornia to enjoy the music and art installations at the festival. The festival organisers have announced that Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd will replace Kanye West on the stage.