Kanye West set to drop new album “Donda”

The album listening event will be streamed globally via Apple Music.

Kanye West is back with new music and is expected to drop his new album Donda also referred to as Donda: With Child sometime tomorrow (Friday) while the listening event will be live-streamed globally via Apple music today.

The rapper took to his Instagram to share an expected tracklist from the album. See that here.

Kanye’s last studio album Jesus is King dropped in 2019 and Donda had been expected to drop a year later specifically in July 2020 but was postponed. Kanye instead dropped a single featuring Travis Scott called “Wash us in the blood”.

Expected on the album is the new song “No child left behind” which is the soundtrack to a Beats Ad starring Sha’Carri Richardson. (See in video above).