Kanye West suspended from Instagram for 24 hours

The rapper directed a racial slur at Trevor Noah over his segment on the Kim-Kanye-Pete controversy.

Kanye West has been suspended from Instagram after he posted a racial slur directed at The Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

West violated the platform’s policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment, according to Meta and he is restricted from posting, commenting and other actions for 24 hours and the company will take further action if necessary, according to multiple reports.

Trevor began the segment on Tuesday by stating that what had started as a regular celebrity scandal involving Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Pete Davidson had evolved into a bigger discussion surrounding the harassment many women face when trying to leave a relationship.

Kanye responded to Trevor Noah’s comments on West’s actions toward Kim Kardashian since the couple’s split by posting, “All in together now… Koon baya my lord koon baya Koon baya my lord Koon baya Oooo’ lord Koon baya.” The since-deleted post is what triggered his suspension from Instagram.

However, Trevor wrote a lengthy response in which he expressed admiration and concern for the rapper. “…You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this,” part of Noah’s response read. “I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain.”

Noah had said in his segment that he related to the ongoing controversy between the trio, recalling his experience with abuse and sharing that his mother was shot in the head by his stepfather, hinting that things could potentially get out of hand.

Watch Noah’s full segment here.