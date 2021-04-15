They have become one of the most prized and sought-after sneakers in existence

The very first pair of sneakers that kickstarted Kanye West’s Yeezy empire are expected to go up for sale. Kanye first debuted the sneakers in 2008 at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards where he performed his smash hits ‘Hey Mama’ and ‘Stronger’. Now the shoes are set to be sold at a private auction in Hong Kong later this year, hosted by Sotheby’s. Sotheby’s is a powerful marketing and referral program for luxury listings.

Since the launch of Yeezys the brand has brought in roughly $1.7 billion in sales. The original Nike Air Yeezy signify a critical moment in sneaker design, as the kicks were created for an artist rather than an athlete. Not only that but the sneakers had an entirely new silhouette. After that 2008 Grammy performance, they set off waves in the sneaker community as people tried to identify the mysterious pair. “This pair is critical to the development of the Yeezy franchise, which has become one of the most important sneaker and lifestyle brands in history,” said Brahm Wachter, head of streetwear and modern collectibles at Sotheby’s.

Sotheby’s has not revealed an exact asking price, but it said it has valued the item in excess of $1 million.

