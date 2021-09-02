Kanye’s ‘Donda’ breaks streaming records

Donda currently occupies highest rankings on streaming sites.

The delayed release of Kanye West’s tenth studio album is seemingly paying off. For weeks and weeks, Mr. West teased the album release in a highly publicised and confusing manner. ‘Donda’ was finally released on Saturday and 24 hours later, had broken streaming records.

Donda broke the record for the most-streamed album in a day so far in 2021. It has as earned the second biggest Spotify debut with 100 million global streams on Spotify within 24 hours. The number one spot is occupied by Olivia Rodrigo and her debut album ‘Sour’. Donda places at number two just below Drake’s 2018 ‘Scorpion’ album which had 132 million streams in 24 hours. The album also broke an Apple Music record, hitting number one on Apple Music’s Top Albums chart in 152 countries.

It is expected that Donda will break even more and more records as the weeks go by.