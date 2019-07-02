Kanze: President still committed to creating jobs for Kenyans

State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena has Tuesday assured that president Uhuru Kenyatta is resolutely committed to creating jobs for Kenyans, especially for the young people.

Speaking during a press briefing at State House, Nairobi, Kanze noted that a few days ago a few days ago, President Uhuru Kenyatta launched the 100 billion shillings Young Africa Works public-private partnership that seeks to prepare over five million young Kenyans for the job market.

Which was followed up by opening the revamped Rivatex Textile factory through which the government projects to generate over 3000 direct jobs and thousands other related jobs linked to agriculture.

The State House Spokesperson also clarified that on the 800,000 jobs created by the economy last year, it was not the government alone that created the employment opportunities.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



“During my last briefing, I announced that last year, the economy created in excess of 800,000 employment opportunities. This announcement created an awakening that inspired a healthy national conversation over the last two weeks. Contrary to some assertions, it is not the Government alone that created these jobs. It is the economy collectively. The economy covers the public sector, private sector, Kenyans in the informal sector, our SME’s… all productive segments of our economy working together. “She said.

The statehouse spokesperson’s remarks come against the backdrop of a poll by Infotrack on Sunday disclosing that Kenyans viewed unemployment as the biggest issue facing the country. She termed the poll as misleading.

According to the poll, the most pressing issues remains unemployment at 30%, high cost of living at 21% and corruption at 16%. The same needs as those highlighted in 2018.

On the State Visit by South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit, Kanze said the two Heads of State resolved to give priority to the restoration of peace and stability in South Sudan; agreed to deepen trade ties; and agreed to fast-track the implementation of regional integration projects, top on the list being the LAPSSET Corridor projects.

“His Excellency President Salva Kiir Mayardit of the Republic of South Sudan arrived in the country yesterday morning for a two-day State Visit. During yesterday’s meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta, the two Heads of State and their respective delegations discussed and agreed on a wide range of bilateral and regional matters as communicated by our office yesterday. Overall, the State Visit by President Salva Kiir was hugely productive. We thank President Kiir for honouring us with his presence, and look forward to the completion of these agreements for the benefit of our two Republics.” She added.

And on the status report on the cargo imported by small scale traders, Kanze said the government agencies involved with the process have received seven lists from small scale traders for 676 containers and not 1000 units as had earlier been claimed.

“Out of the 676 containers, 84 units contained edible oil which was declared unfit for human consumption. As of 29th May, 162 containers were in the validation progress by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) respectively. By then the agencies had released 98 containers with 294 units under clearance process by the same agencies.” Said Kanze.

She noted that as of 27th May 2019, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS had released 209 containers belonging to small-scale traders while 130 others were still under the clearance process and on the same date 91 containers were still undeclared by the traders.