Kapaito bags MVP Award for FKF Premier League season of 2020/21

Kariobangi Sharks striker Erick Kapaito was crowned the Most Valued Player of the FKF Premier League 2020/21 season in the Awards Gala held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at the Safari Park Hotel.

Kapaito, who also took home the Golden Boot award having scored 24 goals in the season, beat Tusker’s Eugene Asike, Lawrence Juma, James Saruni, Henry Meja and Elvis Rupia to the coveted award, after a stellar season with Sharks.

🎖️| Erick Kapaito of @k_sharksfc

Wins the MVP award season 2021/21

#FKFPLAwards pic.twitter.com/cG5yyadkTJ — FKF Premier League (@Officialfkfpl) September 14, 2021

“I want to encourage the players who are playing in the grassroots, the upcoming ones who are not known. It is possible, they can trust the process,” Kapaito said shortly after receiving the award, which came with Sh1 million plus the Sh 500,000 he pocketed for the Golden Boot, going home Sh1.5 million richer.

Other winners that were awarded in the Black tie event are: Best Assistant Referee (Mary Njoroge), Referee of the year (Peter Waweru Kamaku), Digital Team of the year (Tusker FC), Fair Play Award (Kariobangi Sharks), Team Manager of the year (George Opondo), Young Player of the year (Henry Meja), Midfielder of the year (Lawrence Juma), Defender of the year (Eugene Asike), Golden Glove winner (James Saruni), and Coach of the year (Robert Matano).

Category winners from the Coach of the year, Golden Glove, and MVP each received a 55’ TV courtesy of StarTimes, with the Golden Glove and Golden Boot category receiving two nights at the Maasai Mara courtesy of Bonfire Adventures. The MVP also got three nights at Mombasa.