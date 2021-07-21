Kapaito late goal humbles K’Ogalo

Erick Kapaito scored his 22nd goal of the season as Kariobangi Sharks defeated defending champions Gor Mahia 2-1 in FKF Premier League game at Thika Stadium on Wednesday.

Kapaito’s penalty in the opening half and Robert Onyango’s goal in the final half saw Sharks complete a first time double over the champions. Substitute Jules Ulimwengu scored Gor’s consolation goal deep in the 90th minute.

The victory saw Sharks leapfrog AFC Leopards into third on 44 points while Gor remained fifth on 40 points after the defeat as their winless run stretched to six games.

⏹️| Full time ✅ They worked hard but we worked harder.#WeAreSharks #BetwaySharks pic.twitter.com/PybwEKzrVK — Kariobangi Sharks FC (@k_sharksfc) July 21, 2021

A last minute win for Wazito FC against Kakamega Homeboyz in FKF Premier League was dedicated to the former team goalkeeper Edwin Kolongo alias Habib Toure who passed on last week.

A minute to stoppage time, substitute Whyvonne Isuza gave Wazito the lead with the former AFC Leopards man unleashing a shot from a long-range that gave Oputi no chance and to the back of the net.

“We dedicate today’s win over Kakamega Homeboyz to our former keeper Edwin ‘Habib’ Kolongo who sadly passed on over the weekend.May his soul rest in perfect peace” Wazito FC statement read.

Kolongo, who was part of the Wazito team that lifted the Nairobi Provincial League title in 2013 on their way to the upper leagues passed on Saturday evening after a short illness. Burial arrangements are currently underway.

Kolongo played for several top-tier and lower-tier teams as well. He turned out for the now-defunct Thika United, FKFPL side, Bidco United, and most recently Division One side, Tanda FC.

The victory has now seen Wazito go above Bandari on the log, 7th in the standings with 38 points.