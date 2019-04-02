Kapaito sends Kariobangi Sharks into Sportpesa Shield quarters

Defending champions Kariobangi Sharks registered a narrow 1-0 win over Muranga Seal to qualify for the quarterfinals of the FKF Sportpesa Shield.

Sharks required a second-half goal from Eric Kapaito to get past the FKF Division One League outfit at Camp Toyoyo.

Sharks will play the winner between Gor Mahia and Bandari who meet on 10th March in the sole round of 16 matches pending.

Seven quarter-final slots have already been decided with minnows Bungoma SuperStars and SS Assad being among the sides that have already gone through as well as Premier league sides KCB and Western Stima.

The winner of the tournament whose final is set for October will represent Kenya in the CAF Confederations Cup championship next year.

Elsewhere, The Kenya Premier League clash pitting Mathare United and 2012 Champions Tusker, scheduled for the 6th of April, has been moved to the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

The Brewers will, however, be in action Wednesday, hosting Western Stima at the Machakos County stadium, while Mathare faces off against KCB at the same venue in a late kick-off match.

The match had been scheduled to be played at the Machakos County Stadium, but KPL has confirmed the venue shall not be available on that particular date.

However, the match will still kick off at 3 pm.

Mathare will be up against KCB at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos before their clash with Tusker.

The Slum Boys, under Francis Kimanzi’s tutelage, will be looking to build on their 3-1 win over Posta Rangers on Thursday last week.

Tusker will, on the other hand, be facing Western Stima on Wednesday afternoon before facing off against Mathare.

In other matches set for Tuesday; Sony Sugar and Gor Mahia clash at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu, Bandari host Mount Kenya United at the Mbaraki sports club while Ulinzi Stars travel to Kakamega to take on Kakamega Homeboyz.

