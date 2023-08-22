Kapsabet County Referral Hospital performs first brain surgery

Kapsabet County Referral hospital has successful performed its first brain surgery on a 67-year-old-man.

The patient from from Kapkangani Ward in Emgwen Sub-County had been presented to the facility on 15th August, 2023 with one-day history of loss of consciousness, right sided weakness and confusion after a throbbing global headache having no history of trauma.

A CT scan on his brain showed left sided massive acute on chronic subdural hematoma (a bleed into the brain) which resulted in him undergoing emergency craniotomy to evacuate the accumulated blood.

The patient’s surgery was successful and he was admitted to Post Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU) then Intensive Care Unit (ICU) overnight for monitoring.

The patient’s positive progress led to him being moved from ICU to the male surgical ward.

The patient is fully awake and orientated recuperating in the surgical ward for daily reviews and close monitoring.