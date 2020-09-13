Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi arrested after presenting himself to police

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi was arrested Sunday morning after he voluntarily presented himself to Lankas police station.

The development comes after local residents blocked the road leading to his home which gave him time to escape from his arrest by the police on Friday night.

The Kapsaret MP was accompanied by his lawyer Gladys Boss Shollei (Uasin Gishu Woman Representative), MPs Caleb Kositany (Soy), Didimus Baraza (Kimilili) Cornelly Serem (Aldai) Governor Stephen Sang (Nandi).

According to his lawyer, Uasin Ugishu and County MP Gladys Shollei said that Sudi will be taken to the National Cohesion and Integration commission head offices in Nairobi to record a statement.

MP Sudi is accused of making inciting remarks that border on hate speech abuse and use of abusive language directed at the President Uhuru Kenyatta and his mother former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

The video attracted countrywide outrage with a section of women leaders demanding an apology.

His arrest comes after the arrest of Emerua Dikiir Johana Ng’eno after been charged with Hate Speech charges contrary to section 13 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act 2008.

He was released on a Ksh 1 million cash bail after spending two nights in custody at the Nakuru Central Police Station.