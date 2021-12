Kaptagat, a village in Uasin Gishu County is known worldwide as an athletics power house having produced stunning athletics top creams including World Marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge, Moses Tanui and Brimin Kipruto. Kaptagat is also home to Chepkero Athletics Club, a club that caters for student athletes and Global Sports Communication’s athletics training camp. Fredrick Muoki toured the region and shares the following story.

