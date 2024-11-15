Karan leads entry for the ARC Guru Nanak Rally

The reigning Africa rally champion Karan Patel is among the drivers who have entered for the ARC Guru nanak rally scheduled from the 29th of November to 1st of December this year.

This will be Karan Patel’s crowning moment having secured his second Africa rally title in Burundi where he emerged victorious navigated by Tauseef Khan in a Skoda fabia.

It’s bound to be exhilarating showdown with a star studded entry that also includes the reigning Kenya national rally champion Jasmeet Chana who will be fighting to retain his title against the Current leader Samman Vohra , Paraplegic driver Nikhil Sachania who is the current ARC3 leader, rising star Sameer Nanji and multiple Kenya autocross champion Rajveer Thethy.

Uganda national rally champion Yasin Nasser leads the East Africa neighbours entries and he will be joined by his compatriots Mike Mikula the ARC2 leader and Didas Matsiko.

The Guru nanak rally which will start at the Sikh Union club in Nairobi will be the last round of the Kenya national rally championship and will also count towards the ARC Equator rally .