Karan Patel primed to shine at this Weekend’s Nakuru Rally

Karan Patel one of the fastest drivers in the Kenya National Rally Championship this season will team up with Tauseef Khan in a Ford Fiesta.

The event will start and finish at the Mogotio Cultural Centre on the Equator zone .

Kenya National Rally championship series leader Karan Patel will be looking to conquer Nakuru Rally terrain as focus shifts to the Mogotio equator area this weekend.

Another driver enlisted for the event is Aakif Virani who is making a comeback after a three months break. Aakif is the reigning KNRC Division One Champion and Kenya Motor Sports Personality-of-the-Year 2021.

The Nairobi-based driver skipped the season opener due to personal commitments and is making his comeback after December’s season-closing Guru Nanak Rally which took place in Il-Bisil.

KNRC Division 2 leader Steve Mwangi will face off with second placed Daren Miranda. Hussein Malik has also entered the event and will be navigated by Deep Patel.

Karan Patel’s sibling Kush Patel will also be taking part in an ex Baldev Chager hatchback Subaru and will be navigated by Muasar Chaudry, while Autocross 2WD Non Turbo Champion Zameer Verje will be seeking to make amends in Nakuru after his debut in Kajiado ended in retirement.

Two Wheel Drive leader Leo Varese will be navigated by Kigo Kareithi in a Toyota Auris. Issa Amwari and Jasmeet Chana are both in the Evolution 10s mix hoping for credible positions.

The event will feature a total competitive mileage of 158kms and a transport road section of 86.86km.

Karan Patel currently leads the KNRC standings with 33 points , seven points ahead second placed Jasmeet Chana. Steve Mwangi, Daren Miranda, Kush Patel and Leo Varese complete the top six drivers on the log.