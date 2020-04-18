Karate Association calls for funding during Covid-19 pandemic

Written By: Fredrick Muoki
Kenya Karate Goju Kai Association chairman Maurice Aloo has called on the government to consider sportsmen and women in the country by funding them during these hard times when the world is battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aloo says the sportsmen and women have been having a difficult moment making their ends meet after all sporting activities were suspended due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

He challenged the government to release funds to the sports ministry to cater for the welfare of the sportsmen.

This comes a few weeks after President Uhuru Kenyatta announced a release of Ksh 200 million to the Ministry of Arts and Culture to pay musicians and artists.

Elsewhere, Kenyan tennis coach Rosemary Owino has urged the government to help offer psychological support to Kenyan sportsmen and women in order to help them overcome problems during these tough times as the country continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Owino has said that athletes might become anxious or lose focus and might have trouble communicating with teammates, controlling their temper or even just motivating themselves to exercise.

At the same time, Owino has urged coaches to help players to not only focus on the physical side of the sport, but also focus on their minds in order to increase their motivation and tackle any related concerns.

