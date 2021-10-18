Karate: Kata novices championship culminates in Nairobi

Zeth Odhiambo and Mercy Nyambura emerged victorious in the men’s and female categories respectively during the young warriors and novices karate kata championship held at Moi Education Centre in Nairobi.

Zetech University’s Zeth was ranked first in the male category ahead of Simon Njoroge of Naivasha YMCA and Nelson Olela of Kenya Prisons who were placed in second and third positions respectively.

In other categories : Grace Wanja of Naivasha YMCA topped the Female’s U21 category upstaging Morine Muthoni of Zetech University and Esther Kalekye of St. Paul’s University who wound up in second and third positions respectively.

Naivasha YMCA emerged the best team piping Zetech University and Kenya Prisons service to second and third positions respectively.

Other teams that took part in the championship included: Dandora Phase5 Go Ju Kai dojo, St.Pauls University,Kenya Institute of Highway and Building Technology, Kware,Pipeline,Nzarene and Kenya Wildlife services.

The championship organized by Kenya Karate –DO Goju Kai association also consisted of the under 10 years,12-13 years and 14-17 years categories.

Karate-do GoJu- Kai chief instructor Maurice Aloo intimated the championship is meant to give a chance to the upcoming karate exponents exhibit their talent and nurture them as well.

The association’s next event will be in Busia county where the Inter Counties seminar and team championship is scheduled 6th-7th November at Busia Social Hall.