Karatina Law Courts temporarily closed over Covid infections

Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu has temporarily closed Karatina Law Courts for a period of 10 days.

This is after 17 Judiciary personnel of the court tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

In a statement Mwilu said the closure will enable all personnel at the station test for Covid-19 and self-isolate pursuant to Ministry of Health Covid-19 protocols, facilitate the required disinfection and fumigation exercise, and contribute towards breaking the chain of transmission.

Following the new positive cases last week local Ministry of Health officials were immediately contacted and requested to urgently assess the situation at the court station.

The Ministry of Health officers visited the court premises on Thursday, 1st April 2021, and after the requisite assessment, recommended that the court premises be temporarily closed.

They further recommended that all staff self-isolate within the period of closure and that they would facilitate a thorough disinfection and fumigation of the court station prior to re-opening.

Later that afternoon, an emergency Court User’s Committee (CUC) meeting was held and the recommendations therefrom as communicated to the office of the CJ were that it would be prudent to control any potential further spread of the virus by temporarily closing the court station with immediate effect.

During the period of closure, all urgent matters for Karatina Law Courts shall be directed to Mukurwe-ini Law Courts.