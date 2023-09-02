Kariobangi Sharks hold Tusker as Gor edges out Ulinzi

Kariobangi Sharks registred their second draw on the trot after holding hosts Tusker Fc 1-1 draw at Ruaraka grounds.

Tusker came close to opening the scoring but his header went wide in the 25th minute. Kariobangi Sharks resisted a barrage of attacks from the brewers with goalkeeper Bernard Jairo being made to make crucial saves in the 32nd and 43rd minutes.

Kariobangi Sharks took the lead in the 56th minute through a Keith Imbali strike. Tusker, however, equalized eight minutes to time through Levin Opiyo’s deflected cross.

Elsewhere defending champions Gor Mahia picked their first win of the season after beating Ulinzi Stars 1-0 at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

New signings Kevin Simiyu Juma and Patrick Sibomana combined to hand Kogallo the sole goal of the game.Simiyu tucked home Sibomana’s cross in the 29th minute.

Uinzi Fc head coach Antony Kimani remarked that his side failed to take advantage of the scoring opportunities his side created .

‘’Our main undoing was sharpness in the final third and we did not make that count and that’s my area of concern heading into the fifa break ahead of our match against Bandari in Mombasa’’.

His opposite number Jonathan Mckinstry praised his charges for producing the result.

‘’Man for man we have better talent we recruited the right talent so you look at people like Robert Mugisha exceptionally talented as well as Patrick Sibomana a top player, and even Kennedy Onyango who has been around for a long time and on days like these when we not looking for Fancy and tricks but for someone who organizes and wins his tackles who gets the line up,in terms of technical ability anmd also leadership we have taken a step forward this year’’.

Meanwhile, Murang’a Seal continued their unbeaten run in the top tier after beating Kakamega Homeboyz 1-0 at St.Sebastien Park,Muranga.

Titus Kapchanga’s lone goal in the 89th minute made the difference.