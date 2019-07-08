Kariobangi Sharks make history after 4-3 win over Everton

Kenya Premier League Club Kariobangi Sharks made history after a four three win over English premier side Everton on post-match penalties Sunday evening in a match played at the Kasarani Stadium.

The two teams settled for a one all draw at full time but the host scored in the 27th minute through Duke Abuya before Joe Williams smashed in an equaliser in the second half.

During post penalties shoot out Sharks goalkeeper Brian Bwire saved two spot kick and converted one for a superb victory which the Kenya players celebrated worldly.

Sportpesa cup winners appeared unfazed by the international star in attendance including England international Theo Walcott as they played in front of a packed to capacity Kasarani Stadium.

To book the date with Everton, Kariobangi Sharks won the 2019 edition of the SportPesa Cup which took place in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania, in January. Their 1-0 win over Bandari gave them regional supremacy and the opportunity to play the Blues.

The game marks Everton's second visit to East Africa. The team travelled to Tanzania in July 2017 to face inaugural SportPesa Super Cup winners Gor Mahia in a game the Toffees won 2-1, the first time a Premier League club had visited East Africa.