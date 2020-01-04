Kariobangi Sharks, Sofapaka draw 2-2 in KPL match

Patrick Otieno netted a late goal that helped Kariobangi Sharks grab a point against Sofapaka as the two teams settled for a 2-2 draw in a Kenyan Premier League match played in Machakos.

Sharks opened the scoring in the 10th minute through Sydney Lokale but Batoto Ba Mungu equalized through Ellie Aseche in the 44th minute.

Sofapaka then added a second at the stroke of halftime through Sammy Imbuye.

During the second half, Sharks grabbed a late equalizer through Patrick Otieno to make it 2-2.

In other results, Bandari Fc was awarded walkover points after opponents Nzoia Sugar failed to turn up for the match.

Tusker Fc hammered Chemelil Sugar by seven goals to nil while Kakamega Homeboyz thrashed Kisumu Allstars by four goals to nil.