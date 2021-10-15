Karting Champion Kris Bhanderi planning for Rotax-senior step up in 2022

Newly-crowned Kenya National Rotax Junior Max Karting Champion Kris Bhanderi has his eyes firmly set on a Rotax Senior Max seat next season.

Bhanderi racked a maiden career title on the season closing double-header at Solai’s Rift Valley Motor Sports Club (RVMSC) racetrack where he cleared the ground ahead of his opponents in Class.

The 15-year-old Year-10 student at German School Nairobi was crowned the Rotax Junior Max Champion with back to back wins on rounds 9 and 10.

Asked about his 2020 plans, the Karting prodigy alluded: “There’s nothing sure for next year yet, but I would surely want to take my racing career to the next level. We have some plans for Rotax Senior Max, but I would also like in the United Kingdom (UK,).”

The 2022 Kenya National Karting Championship season will start next year with 10 rounds scheduled to run in various venues including Whistling Moran’s and Nakuru’s Solai.

Kris has his options open as the Karting series takes a three month lull.

“I’m definitely going up,” he added, “Tine comes when you feel you need some fresh impetus into your racing career. Nothing is final yet, but if I am to remain in Kenya next year, then I will have to fight it out in the Senior Rotax.” said Kris who will be turning 16 in December this year.

Kris has been to Protrain Racing in UK’s Whilton Mill where he savored a scintillating Mini-Max experience with overseas trainers.

“I am happy and excited for the next step of my racing career and a bigger grid for that matter. It will give me more competition and a reason to pursue new limits,” he said.

Also moving on to the next level is the newly crowned Cadet Comer Class Champion Wait who is joining to Rotax Junior Max Class next season.

Kris emerged the victor on both rounds in Solai with a maximum 100 points to stretch his season’s wins to nine.

He finished third behind William Kim and Albert Kim in the round seven event.