Karua concludes two-day Nakuru campaign tour

Azimio La Umoja presidential running mate Martha Karua concluded her two-day campaign tour of Nakuru County with a pledge of all-out war on graft, revamped economy and justice for all.

Ms Karua reiterated the Raila Odinga-led Azimio La Umoja coalition’s commitment to augment the country’s industrial sector in order to promote local manufacturing whilst creating employment for jobless Kenyans.

“But to achieve that we will first rid all public offices of corrupt elements with insatiable appetite for public resources. Ours is a zero-tolerance policy on corruption,” she added.

Ms Karua addressed roadside rallies at Subukia, Subukia, Kabazi, Maili Kumi, Maili Sita (Kiamaina), Barnabas, Kikopey, Gilgil and Naivasha centres.

She was accompanied by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu, Nakuru senatorial hopefuls John Mututho and Lawrence Karanja, among other politicians.