Karua DP slot will help achieve two-thirds gender rule,says lawyer Nyaboke

City lawyer Jane Nyaboke has backed decision by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to nominate NARC-Kenya Party leader Martha Karua as his running mate saying the move will offer a better chance for the Kenyan women to achieve the two-thirds gender rule ahead of August General Elections.

The former Gichuku Member of Parliament was on Tuesday picked by Azimio la Umoja President candidate and Nyaboke says Karua is renowned for her advocacy of women’s rights having actively represented pro bono victims of politically instigated and sensitive cases.

“My friend Martha who is my former school mate at both Moi girls and UoN will inspire hope amongst Kenyan electorate that a woman can deliver hence need to elect more of them in the next polls.She is a strong believer in institutions, constitutionalism and constitutionality as the means of securing good governance and accountable people-centred development.She will be extremely resourceful to ODM leader in their bid to empower Kenyans” she said.

The former Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs between 2005 and 2009, played an integral part of the process that delivered 2010 promulgated constitution which was considered the most progressive dispensation.

Nyaboke whose services as a practising lawyer has seen children’s upkeep provided for by their estranged fathers, perpetrators of rape on children serving jail term, single mothers empowered and families reunited said Karua was instrumental in developing the much-celebrated water sector reforms over a decade ago.

“In 2005 as Minister for Water and Irrigation, she provided a conceptual framework to address food security under conditions of water scarcity in agriculture.She also guided inter-ministerial engagements in the government to ensure decentralization of resources to the grassroots. This is a clear manifestation of the most suitable person we have as our future second in command” added Nyaboke.

A group of women leaders across the country have already welcomed Karua’s running mate choice describing her as a seasoned leader whose impact as the principal assistant would benefit the entire country in ending gender disparities.

In 2013, no woman was elected as governor and only deputy Senate speaker Prof Margaret Kamar challenged the male-dominated field then but lost.

Subsequently in 2017, three female governors including the late Joyce Laboso (Bomet), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga) and Charity Ngilu (Kitui) won the elections out of eight women who had vied for the seats.

For Kenyan women, it has been a long journey from the election of Grace Onyango as the Member of Parliament for Kisumu Town Constituency in 1969 to date when their numbers have just been a drop in an ocean of men.

Kenya’s 2010 constitution established a groundbreaking gender quota, requiring not more than two-thirds of elective public bodies shall be of the same gender but ten years later, after numerous attempts, the government still has not adopted legislation to fully implement this constitutional requirement.

In 2010,former Chief Justice David Maraga advised President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve parliament ensuing political fallout which highlighted significant barriers that continue to impede the full and equal participation of women in all spheres of public life.