Karua, Kalonzo political tiff over Kamwene caucus

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition principals Martha Karua and Kalonzo Musyoka continue to differ over the Kamwene Leadership Forum.

The caucus, whose leadership includes Karua, Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, former governor Ndiritu Muriithi (Laikipia), former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, and university Lecturer Gitile Naituli, was formally unveiled in October 2023 to champion the interests of the Mt Kenya region.

Kalonzo believes the caucus, within the opposition, is ill-advised and wants its leaders to relinquish it.

“Kamwene is a terrible individualistic political policy. It is dead on arrival. I would advise my friends to abandon it, and we should stick together,” he said

Karua, in response, however, doesn’t understand why the Wiper leader has a problem with the latest movement and wants him to come out clear on what his misgivings with Kamwene are.

“What about Kamwene scares my brother Kalozno that he must drag it in every conversation he has?” she posed

Despite skepticism, Karua insists that their movement does not in any way affect their position and fidelity to the opposition umbrella as claimed by Kalonzo.

“It does not mean we are not in Azimio, if we weren’t we would say it without beating around the bush. You saw us speak as Azimio, today we are here speaking as Kamwene, tomorrow I will speak as Narc-Kenya, all these are spaces we occupy,” Karua said