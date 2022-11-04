Karua moves to challenge Supreme Court’s presidential petition ruling at East African Court

Azimio la Umoja Deputy Presidential candidate Martha Karua has filed a petition at the East African Court of Justice the Supreme Court’s ruling on the 2022 general election petition.

In an application filed at the regional court and Muslims for Human Rights (MUHURI), Karua has called into question the judgement that upheld the election Kenya Kwanza leader William Ruto as Kenya’s fifth President.

Karua argues that the Supreme court failed to examine all the evidence presented before it and overlooked IEBC’s technology setbacks during the voting and tallying process.

“A declaration be issued that the determination given by the Supreme Court of Kenya(SCOK) on September 5, 2022, and the detailed judgement of September 26/2022 was not done in accordance with the provisions of the constitution and laws of the Republic of Kenya, and the principal governing electoral dispute resolution, with non-compliance, violated the rights of applicants and other citizens of Kenya,” the petition reads in part.

Karua alludes that the conduct of the just concluded presidential election in Kenya was in violation of the constitution, laws of Kenya, the treaty of the establishment of the East African Community, the African charter on human and people’s rights on the rights of women in Africa, and elections laws.

Karua indicated at moving to the regional court in early September, insisting that Azimio won the election and that IEBC did not adhere to electoral laws during the process