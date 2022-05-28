Karua pledges to fight graft, calls for political tolerance

Azimio-OKA coalition presidential running mate Martha Karua has pledged to stage an all out war against corruption and negative ethnicity if she assumes office after August 9 General Election.

Ms Karua said the coalition under stewardship of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was committed to attracting local and foreign investments by streamlining the justice system, bringing down the cost of energy and eliminating bureaucratic practices that have kept away investors.

At the same time, Karua has prevailed upon aspirants and citizens to embrace political tolerance during the campaign season, hitting out at pockets of political hecklers that turned up during some of her rallies.

“We have come humbly and respectfully to campaign for our coalition. Your vote is in your pocket and you will have the final say with it for you will cast it for your preferred candidate. Let us listen to one another without shouting one another down. I will respect you. Respect me too” she said.

Speaking at Kaptembwa grounds during a campaign trail in Nakuru, the NARC Kenya leader pledged to intensify the war on cartels that have stalled projects funded by the taxpayer by going after those who have stolen public resources.

“If you look at my demeanour, I don’t joke or laugh when it comes to doing my job. I would like to invite you to help me fight corruption. Together with my principal Mr Odinga, we will ensure all the money that is lost to corruption is instead channelled to development projects,” she said.

Karua who was accompanied by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, Governor Lee Kinyanjui and Nakuru Town West Member of Parliament Samuel Arama among a host of other leaders called on Kenyans not to elect aspirants tainted allegations of graft and looting of public resources.

She stated that with their commitment to fighting graft, they will seal all corruption loopholes to ensure money allocated to work for Kenyans is utilized diligently.

She said over Ksh 2 billion being plundered from government coffers will be channeled into welfare for programmes for vulnerable families and healthcare.

She indicated that Azimio was determined to change the politics of Kenya through persuasion that will help the masses decide while encouraging them to shun politics of destruction and chaos.

She also urged that all sides look for votes in a respectful manner, urging those that lose the August 9 polls to accept the results peacefully.

While urging the coalition’s aspirants for various political seats to embrace dialogue and consensus Karua said the Azimio secretariat has an elaborate campaign and winning strategy that will bring the winners and losers of nominations into the government.

“You don’t have to worry; we are winning this election. We have done our groundwork.. I thank the nominations losers that have stood with Jubilee and Azimio. Your decisions and efforts are not in vain,” she said.