Karua: Reports that am attending UDA NDC misleading

Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has refuted claims that she will be attending UDA’s National Delegates Conference at Kasarani.

Reacting to reports by a section of media, Karua through her social media Twitter account dismissed the claims terming them unprofessional and misleading.

During an inspection tour of the preparations progress at Kasarani, Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki said they were expecting guests from across the Country adding that they had sent out an invitation to Karua.

“We expect the leader of the ANC party Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya’s Wetang’ula, and Narc Kenya party Leader Martha Karua,” He said.

Taken to task to confirm her attendance, Karua said the reports were not true dismissing them as “fake and unprofessional.”

Already delegates have made their way to Kasarani indoor arena ready to endorse DP William Ruto as UDA’s presidential flag bearer.

DP Ruto is expected to arrive at around 9AM.