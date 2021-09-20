Karua appointed spokesperson of Mt. Kenya political group

by Christine Muchira
SourceGladys Mungai
Tags
MARTHA KARUA

A section of leaders from Mt Kenya now say they are ready to bargain for a share in the government with parties willing to seek support from the region. 

In the  meeting held Monday,  NARC-Kenya party leader Martha Karua was appointed as the groups spokesperson.

The leaders however stood their ground that they would not fold their parties but will work under the Mt Kenya Unity Forum.

The group softened their demand for a 40 percent share of the next government claiming they are ready to engage like-minded leaders with offers as they seek a winning coalition partners.

During the forum that brought together different factions, NARC-Kenya Party leader Martha Karua was appointed their spokesperson with a mandated to engage other like-minded leaders for a winning formulae.

The move a response to Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria who had outlined a number of demands including the post of deputy president and 40 percent seats in the government for the region.

But another group in Kiambu says time for campaign is not yet and wants leaders to cease from preaching politics of hate against the jubilee party.

Meanwhile Kathiani Mp Robert Mbui has come out in support of the Bishops and Church leaders on their recent move to bar politicians from the pulpit.

  

Latest posts

Fire breaks out at Ofafa Jericho, Sigalame high schools

Christine Muchira

Missing scholar Abdiwahab reunites with family

Margaret Kalekye

KEMSA dispatches drugs worth Kshs 41M to Machakos County

Claire Wanja

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More