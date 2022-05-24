Karua to electorates: Don’t be used as vessels of disunity

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party Presidential running mate Martha Karua Tuesday took the Azimio campaigns to Laikipia County, as the coalition’s Presidential hopeful Raila Odinga campaigned in western region.

Karua, who was accompanied by Agriculture CS Peter Munya, said their message to the electorate is on the need to remain united ahead of the August 9 polls.

The Narc Kenya party leader who spoke at Naibor appealed to the people of Laikipia not to allow it to be used as vessels of disunity.

Karua hailed the Azimio flag bearer Raila Odinga and herself as reformists and urged Kenyans to elect leaders based on their records.

She dismissed the Deputy President William Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza Alliance saying it is only Raila Odinga who can take this nation to the next level.