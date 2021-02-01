Karua to Uhuru- Prepare for your exit

Narc- Kenya Leader Martha Karua has told Uhuru Kenyatta to prepare his exit from the presidency when his time is over and leave Kenyans to decide their political destiny.

Karua said just like Daniel Arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki retired and left without dictating to Kenyans who would succeed them and so should Uhuru.

“Uhuru should not start dictating to us who will succeed him or remain on the discussion table about Mt Kenya regional politics upon his retirement come August, next year since Kenyans will make that ultimate decision when time comes,” she told Uhuru.

Added Karua, “Just as we loved you so much in 2013 and elected you as the fourth president reciprocate by giving us the same respect by packing off peacefully when your time comes and we will decide whom to support for the top job on the land.”

Karua asked Uhuru not to coerce Kenyans into supporting any political divide and instead exit ceremoniously and leave the rest to Kenyans.

Speaking in Mwea where she met her party delegates, the flower party leader said those interested in succeeding him will be expected to face the electorate, sell their manifestos, and wait for the verdict through the ballot.

She also tore into those who went to the Sagana State Lodge and received incentives from the president in order to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“Taking an inducement in order to support the BBI whose contents Kenyans have not seen is unacceptable since the move can only be interpreted to mean leaders are compromised at the expense of the electorate,” she said.

The leader wondered why the money being used to persuade the MCAs would not have been spent to print copies of the BBI report and get distributed to Kenyans to read and understand its contents.

“Why is the government hesitant to distribute copies of the BBI and also have the document translated into all the local languages in-order for Kenyans to fully understand to make an informed decision when time to take a vote comes?” Karua wondered.