Karua walks out of BBI hearing after Court excludes her clients

There was drama at the Supreme Court after Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua stormed out of the hearing of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) appeal that kicked off Tuesday morning.

Karua who is a Senior Counsel and her team of lawyers walked out to protest a decision by the Apex court to exclude her clients from making their submissions.

This is after the seven-judge bench directed that her clients listed as the 74th, 75th and 76th respondents would remain as amici curiae (friends of the court) just as they were at the High court that threw out the BBI bill.

Karua expressed her displeasure arguing that her clients had been named by the appellate court as respondents and filed their application at Supreme Court in the same capacity.

“Our position is that we were named as respondents at the Court of appeal and now in the Supreme Court and we participated as respondents in the Supreme Court in December 2021 when we successfully made an application to consolidate the appeals,” said Martha Karua.

“We, therefore, submitted that the Supreme Court cannot turn around and lock us out having entertained us as respondents in previously,” she added.

She said that in any event no litigant or interested party should be locked out of hearing or treated in a discriminatory manner especially in a court of last resort.

The former Justice Minister also questioned what harm it would cause by highlighting her clients’ submissions.

“Should a court of law bar a litigant whether as an amicus curiae or interested party from oral arguments having allowed them to make written submissions?” She posed.

“Lawyers sit in court to listen to and respond to arguments and therefore having been denied the opportunity to make oral submissions which reduced us to spectators, we had no further role and remaining in the court would be of no use to our clients,” Senior Counsel Martha Karua said.

The hearing of the appeal case on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) will go on for the next two days.

The three consolidated petitions of the Attorney General, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and Morara Omoke are contesting the ruling by the High Court which was upheld at the court of appeal.

In a three-day sitting, the apex court will hear the appeals filed by Attorney General Kihara Kariuki, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and city lawyer Morara Omoke.