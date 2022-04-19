Karua will be Raila’s running mate – Ngunyi

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya political coalition Presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga will pick NARC Kenya party leader Martha Karua as his running mate ahead of the August 2022 elections, renowned political analyst and consultant Mutahi Ngunyi has said

Amid the push and pull within the coalition over who is best placed to deputize the former Prime Minister, Ngunyi predicted that the ODM leader will settle on Karua.

Ngunyi who has not hidden his support for Raila in the August poll, and who many believe is privy to the goings-on in the coalition that has President Uhuru Kenyatta as its Council chairperson, appeared to indicate that the matter is settled and the former Gichugu lawmaker has earned the right to be the former PM’s principal assistant.

“The VERDICT is OUT: It is Martha Karua as Raila’s Running MATE. I said it in JUNE 2021. And what I saw then, has NOT changed. She is the ONE. End of DISCUSSION.” Ngunyi said in a Tweet Monday night.

He also appeared to thank Kitui Governor and NARC party leader Charity Ngilu for her role in ensuring Karua, who sought the country’s presidency in 2013, got the much-coveted position that a number of leading political figures in the country have been angling for.

On Monday, Ngilu led a section of women leaders supporting Raila for the Presidency in calling on the Orange party leader to nominate Karua for the running mate position. According to Ngilu, popular as Mama Rainbow, Karua will ensure that Raila will win the majority of the Women’s vote in August.

“Women form half of the registered voters in Kenya today. Deservedly we the women unanimously propose and endorse Martha Karua as Baba’s running mate.” She said

That said, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka is also hopeful he will be crowned the honors to pair Raila for a third time in his quest to be the country’s President. In fact, his supporters are threatening to withdraw their support from Azimio la Umoja should they fail in this mission.

Also in the running for the running mate post in Azimio is Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua of Maendeleo Chap Chap party, another affiliate of the Azimio coalition.