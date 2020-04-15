Karuturi Flower Farm Hospital to be re-opened after six years

Karuturi Flower Farm Hospital in Naivasha has now been identified as an isolation facility by the Ministry of Health.

The facility which has been lying idle for the last six years since the flower farm went under will be renovated as the government steps up efforts to fight Covid-19.

This came as the Nakuru County Government expressed its commitment to refurbishing the once state of the art facility for use by area residents.

The decision was made after officials from the ministry, Nakuru County and area leaders visited the hospital that is located 30kms from Naivasha town.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



According to John Kamau from the department of public health, the facility is ideal for an isolation centre as it was fully equipped before it was closed down.

He noted that the hospital needed refurbishing before it could be opened up adding that the ministry was keen on its services.

“The ministry has been going around the county identifying facilities that can be turned into isolation wards and this one is ideal,” he said.

Kamau was, however, quick to note that this was part of mitigation plans by the government in containing the disease that has killed thousands globally.

Area MCA Peter Pallang’a also noted that the facility had remained closed for years despite its capability in offering health services.

He confirmed that the directors of the farm had consented to the hospital being turned into an isolation centre.

“This facility had wards and beds and it can serve as an isolation ward in Nakuru and the county is fully behind this idea,” he said.

Pallang’a added that the county was in discussions with the owners of the farm on reopening the hospital that once served hundreds of area residents.

“This hospital served hundreds of people living around South lake and Olkaria areas and plans are at an advanced stage to reopen it,” he said.

Last week the Ministry of Health and Nakuru County Government identified KWS training institute in Naivasha as another facility that can serve as an isolation centre.